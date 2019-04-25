FairCoin Price Tops $0.0826 on Exchanges (FAIR)

FairCoin (CURRENCY:FAIR) traded 22.2% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on April 25th. One FairCoin coin can currently be bought for $0.0826 or 0.00001501 BTC on popular exchanges. FairCoin has a total market capitalization of $4.39 million and approximately $220.00 worth of FairCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, FairCoin has traded 42.8% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Dash (DASH) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $118.44 or 0.02153925 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.49 or 0.00445327 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded up 11.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.05 or 0.00019038 BTC.

Aeternity (AE) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00008939 BTC.

Hshare (HSR) traded 29.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00034804 BTC.

Stratis (STRAT) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00017213 BTC.

ReddCoin (RDD) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000033 BTC.

PIVX (PIVX) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00013272 BTC.

Enigma (ENG) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00008123 BTC.

BitcoinDark (BTCD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $16.23 or 0.00246929 BTC.

FairCoin Profile

FairCoin (CRYPTO:FAIR) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the ProofofCooperation hashing algorithm. It was first traded on March 6th, 2014. FairCoin’s total supply is 53,193,831 coins. FairCoin’s official website is fair-coin.org . FairCoin’s official Twitter account is @FairCoinTeam and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling FairCoin

FairCoin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as FairCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade FairCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy FairCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

