Facebook (FB) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Deutsche Bank

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by research analysts at Deutsche Bank in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. They presently have a $220.00 price objective on the social networking company’s stock, up from their previous price objective of $205.00. Deutsche Bank’s price target points to a potential upside of 20.50% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on FB. BidaskClub upgraded Facebook from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Facebook from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 10th. UBS Group upgraded Facebook from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on Facebook from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Facebook from $210.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and forty-one have given a buy rating to the stock. Facebook currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $196.81.

FB opened at $182.58 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $533.88 billion, a PE ratio of 24.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 0.88. Facebook has a one year low of $123.02 and a one year high of $218.62.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The social networking company reported $1.89 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.65 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $15.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.97 billion. Facebook had a return on equity of 27.51% and a net margin of 39.60%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 26.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.69 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Facebook will post 7.55 EPS for the current year.

In other news, VP Colin Stretch sold 750 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.21, for a total transaction of $128,407.50. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 93,930 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,081,755.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO David M. Wehner sold 4,761 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.59, for a total value of $788,373.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 1,539,435 shares of company stock valued at $269,965,163. Company insiders own 14.53% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FB. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Facebook by 153.2% during the 4th quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 200 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the period. Whitnell & Co. acquired a new stake in Facebook during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. acquired a new stake in Facebook during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Signet Investment Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Facebook during the 4th quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Princeton Global Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Facebook during the 4th quarter worth about $45,000. 60.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Facebook, Inc provides various products to connect and share through mobile devices, personal computers, and other surfaces worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application for use by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

