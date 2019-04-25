Facebook (FB) PT Raised to $225.00 at Canaccord Genuity

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) had its price objective increased by equities researchers at Canaccord Genuity from $200.00 to $225.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the social networking company’s stock. Canaccord Genuity’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 23.23% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Argus reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Facebook in a research note on Wednesday, January 9th. Zacks Investment Research cut Facebook from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 10th. BidaskClub upgraded Facebook from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 5th. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $187.00 target price (down from $205.00) on shares of Facebook in a report on Monday, March 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $210.00 target price on shares of Facebook in a report on Thursday, January 31st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and forty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $195.33.

Shares of Facebook stock opened at $182.58 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $533.88 billion, a PE ratio of 24.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 0.88. Facebook has a 52-week low of $123.02 and a 52-week high of $218.62.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The social networking company reported $1.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.65 by $0.24. Facebook had a net margin of 39.60% and a return on equity of 27.51%. The business had revenue of $15.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.97 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.69 earnings per share. Facebook’s revenue was up 26.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Facebook will post 7.55 EPS for the current year.

In other Facebook news, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 294,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.29, for a total value of $52,435,089.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Christopher K. Cox sold 58,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.02, for a total transaction of $10,203,666.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 25,141 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,400,177.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,539,435 shares of company stock worth $269,965,163 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 14.53% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in FB. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Facebook by 153.2% in the 4th quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 200 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares during the period. Whitnell & Co. acquired a new position in shares of Facebook in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Facebook in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Signet Investment Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Facebook during the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Princeton Global Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Facebook during the 4th quarter valued at $45,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.24% of the company’s stock.

Facebook, Inc provides various products to connect and share through mobile devices, personal computers, and other surfaces worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application for use by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

