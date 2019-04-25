F5 Networks (FFIV) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.01 EPS

F5 Networks (NASDAQ:FFIV) announced its earnings results on Wednesday. The network technology company reported $2.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.03 by $0.01, Morningstar.com reports. F5 Networks had a return on equity of 40.12% and a net margin of 22.74%. The firm had revenue of $544.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $547.03 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.31 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. F5 Networks updated its Q3 2019 guidance to $2.54-2.57 EPS and its Q3 guidance to $2.54-$2.57 EPS.

FFIV stock traded down $1.67 on Thursday, reaching $162.58. 35,084 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 556,576. F5 Networks has a one year low of $148.90 and a one year high of $199.71. The firm has a market cap of $9.82 billion, a PE ratio of 20.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.93.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on FFIV. Piper Jaffray Companies reissued an “underweight” rating and issued a $157.00 target price on shares of F5 Networks in a research report on Thursday, January 24th. Nomura decreased their target price on F5 Networks to $155.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 24th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $218.00 target price on shares of F5 Networks in a research report on Wednesday, January 16th. BidaskClub lowered F5 Networks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 1st. Finally, DA Davidson decreased their target price on F5 Networks to $170.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 13th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. F5 Networks presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $170.87.

In related news, VP Kara Lynn Sprague sold 705 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.50, for a total transaction of $112,447.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 7,097 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,131,971.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, SVP Ryan C. Kearny sold 1,136 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.83, for a total value of $182,702.88. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 7,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,179,366.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 14,469 shares of company stock valued at $2,339,402. 0.22% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FFIV. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of F5 Networks in the 3rd quarter worth $307,000. Kentucky Retirement Systems bought a new stake in shares of F5 Networks in the 3rd quarter worth $582,000. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of F5 Networks by 6.8% in the 3rd quarter. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC now owns 528,049 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $105,304,000 after purchasing an additional 33,538 shares in the last quarter. Kepos Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of F5 Networks in the 3rd quarter worth $3,594,000. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc increased its holdings in shares of F5 Networks by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 414,456 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $82,634,000 after purchasing an additional 14,164 shares in the last quarter. 97.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About F5 Networks

F5 Networks, Inc develops, markets, and sells application delivery networking products that optimize the security, performance, and availability of network applications, servers, and storage systems. The company's primary application delivery technology is Traffic Management Operating System (TMOS) that enable company's products to intercept, inspect, and act on the contents of traffic from virtually each type of Internet Protocol-enabled application.

