Exxon Mobil Co. (XOM) Shares Bought by Monarch Capital Management Inc.

Monarch Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) by 0.9% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 77,069 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 650 shares during the period. Exxon Mobil accounts for about 2.1% of Monarch Capital Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 18th largest position. Monarch Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $5,255,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cordasco Financial Network lifted its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 3,775 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $257,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. Sippican Capital Advisors lifted its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Sippican Capital Advisors now owns 15,310 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,044,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. now owns 36,427 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,484,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Triangle Securities Wealth Management lifted its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Triangle Securities Wealth Management now owns 48,699 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,321,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 8,393 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $572,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 54.53% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE XOM opened at $81.76 on Thursday. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 1-year low of $64.65 and a 1-year high of $87.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $353.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.58, a P/E/G ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last announced its earnings results on Friday, February 1st. The oil and gas company reported $1.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.43. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 7.18% and a return on equity of 10.84%. The company had revenue of $71.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $78.87 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.88 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 4.18 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 13th will be given a dividend of $0.87 per share. This is a boost from Exxon Mobil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.82. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.26%. Exxon Mobil’s payout ratio is currently 66.53%.

XOM has been the subject of several analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 price target on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Tuesday, February 19th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Exxon Mobil from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Sunday, January 6th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $76.00 price target on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Wednesday, January 9th. Argus reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Wednesday, February 6th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group set a $79.00 price target on shares of Exxon Mobil and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Exxon Mobil has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $84.71.

About Exxon Mobil

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States, Canada/Other Americas, Europe, Africa, Asia, and Australia/Oceania. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, petroleum products, and other specialty products; and manufactures and markets petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals.

