Extraction Oil & Gas Inc Expected to Earn Q1 2019 Earnings of ($0.01) Per Share (XOG)

Extraction Oil & Gas Inc (NASDAQ:XOG) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group reduced their Q1 2019 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Extraction Oil & Gas in a report issued on Monday, April 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst M. Lear now anticipates that the energy company will earn ($0.01) per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.02.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Cowen began coverage on Extraction Oil & Gas in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $6.00 target price for the company. BidaskClub raised Extraction Oil & Gas from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 5th. Citigroup decreased their target price on Extraction Oil & Gas from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 12th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Extraction Oil & Gas from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 9th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Extraction Oil & Gas from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Extraction Oil & Gas presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.25.

NASDAQ:XOG opened at $5.24 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 1.09. Extraction Oil & Gas has a 1 year low of $3.14 and a 1 year high of $17.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $887.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -52.40 and a beta of 1.51.

Extraction Oil & Gas (NASDAQ:XOG) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 21st. The energy company reported ($0.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.40). Extraction Oil & Gas had a negative return on equity of 2.08% and a net margin of 11.11%. The firm had revenue of $288.17 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $271.82 million.

In related news, Director Donald L. Evans purchased 40,000 shares of Extraction Oil & Gas stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 1st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $4.25 per share, for a total transaction of $170,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 9.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in shares of Extraction Oil & Gas by 8.9% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 34,557 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $148,000 after purchasing an additional 2,831 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its position in shares of Extraction Oil & Gas by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 404,905 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,737,000 after purchasing an additional 3,679 shares in the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its position in shares of Extraction Oil & Gas by 54.1% in the fourth quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 16,205 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 5,689 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG grew its position in shares of Extraction Oil & Gas by 12.8% in the third quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 73,460 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $829,000 after purchasing an additional 8,332 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Menta Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Extraction Oil & Gas by 65.5% in the fourth quarter. Menta Capital LLC now owns 22,483 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $96,000 after purchasing an additional 8,900 shares in the last quarter.

Extraction Oil & Gas, Inc, an independent oil and gas company, focuses on the acquisition, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquid reserves in the Rocky Mountain region, primarily in the Wattenberg Field of the Denver-Julesburg (DJ) Basin of Colorado. The company also engages in the construction and support of midstream assets to gather, process, and produce crude oil and gas.

