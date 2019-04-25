EVO Payments (EVOP) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

EVO Payments (NASDAQ:EVOP) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, May 2nd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.05 per share for the quarter. EVO Payments has set its FY 2019 guidance at EPS.

EVO Payments (NASDAQ:EVOP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 13th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $150.82 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $150.70 million. On average, analysts expect EVO Payments to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get EVO Payments alerts:

Shares of EVOP opened at $28.66 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.36 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.36. EVO Payments has a fifty-two week low of $19.00 and a fifty-two week high of $30.45.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on EVOP. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of EVO Payments from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 15th. First Analysis began coverage on shares of EVO Payments in a research note on Thursday, January 31st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $28.00 target price on the stock. ValuEngine downgraded shares of EVO Payments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 4th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded shares of EVO Payments from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $28.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.55.

In related news, insider Catherine E. Lafiandra sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.50, for a total transaction of $26,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Michael L. Reidenbach sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total transaction of $50,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 15,000 shares of company stock worth $406,420.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: “EVO Payments (EVOP) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday” was first published by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this piece of content on another domain, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of U.S. and international copyright & trademark legislation. The correct version of this piece of content can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/04/25/evo-payments-evop-scheduled-to-post-quarterly-earnings-on-thursday.html.

EVO Payments Company Profile

EVO Payments, Inc operates as an integrated merchant acquirer and payment processor servicing approximately 550,000 merchants. The company processes approximately 950 million transactions in North America and approximately 2.1 billion transactions in Europe. Its payment and commerce solutions consist of gateway solutions, online fraud prevention and management reporting, online hosted payments page capabilities, security tokenization, and encryption solutions at the point-of-sale and online; dynamic currency conversion; loyalty offers; and other ancillary solutions.

Recommended Story: How dollar cost averaging works



Receive News & Ratings for EVO Payments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EVO Payments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.