EVO Payments (EVOP) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

EVO Payments (NASDAQ:EVOP) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, May 2nd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.05 per share for the quarter. EVO Payments has set its FY 2019 guidance at EPS.
EVO Payments (NASDAQ:EVOP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 13th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $150.82 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $150.70 million. On average, analysts expect EVO Payments to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.
Shares of EVOP opened at $28.66 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.36 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.36. EVO Payments has a fifty-two week low of $19.00 and a fifty-two week high of $30.45.
In related news, insider Catherine E. Lafiandra sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.50, for a total transaction of $26,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Michael L. Reidenbach sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total transaction of $50,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 15,000 shares of company stock worth $406,420.
EVO Payments Company Profile
EVO Payments, Inc operates as an integrated merchant acquirer and payment processor servicing approximately 550,000 merchants. The company processes approximately 950 million transactions in North America and approximately 2.1 billion transactions in Europe. Its payment and commerce solutions consist of gateway solutions, online fraud prevention and management reporting, online hosted payments page capabilities, security tokenization, and encryption solutions at the point-of-sale and online; dynamic currency conversion; loyalty offers; and other ancillary solutions.
