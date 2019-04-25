Eterbase (XBASE) Achieves Market Capitalization of $1.96 Million

Eterbase (CURRENCY:XBASE) traded down 16.1% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on April 24th. In the last seven days, Eterbase has traded 11.3% higher against the U.S. dollar. Eterbase has a market capitalization of $1.96 million and approximately $472,137.00 worth of Eterbase was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Eterbase token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0040 or 0.00000074 BTC on exchanges including DDEX, CoinTiger, P2PB2B and IDEX.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Insight Chain (INB) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004043 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded down 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $24.49 or 0.00449685 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded 14.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.45 or 0.00044959 BTC.

EvenCoin (EVN) traded up 19.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00004671 BTC.

ZPER (ZPR) traded up 25.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0032 or 0.00000059 BTC.

FNKOS (FNKOS) traded up 11.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0151 or 0.00000278 BTC.

VegaWallet Token (VGW) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00003634 BTC.

ZMINE (ZMN) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0150 or 0.00000275 BTC.

LocalCoinSwap (LCS) traded 12.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0331 or 0.00000608 BTC.

HYPNOXYS (HYPX) traded 12.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Eterbase Profile

Eterbase is a token. It launched on May 9th, 2018. Eterbase’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 490,020,271 tokens. The official website for Eterbase is www.eterbase.com . The official message board for Eterbase is medium.com/@ETERBASE . Eterbase’s official Twitter account is @ETERBASE

Eterbase Token Trading

Eterbase can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX, P2PB2B, LATOKEN, CoinTiger and DDEX. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Eterbase directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Eterbase should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Eterbase using one of the exchanges listed above.

