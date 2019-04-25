EQT Co. (EQT) to Post Q1 2019 Earnings of $0.62 Per Share, US Capital Advisors Forecasts

EQT Co. (NYSE:EQT) – Investment analysts at US Capital Advisors decreased their Q1 2019 earnings estimates for EQT in a research note issued to investors on Monday, April 22nd. US Capital Advisors analyst C. Horwitz now expects that the oil and gas producer will post earnings per share of $0.62 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.67. US Capital Advisors also issued estimates for EQT’s Q4 2019 earnings at $0.70 EPS, Q1 2020 earnings at $0.76 EPS, Q2 2020 earnings at ($0.06) EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at ($0.04) EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $0.60 EPS and FY2020 earnings at $1.26 EPS.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $24.00 price target on shares of EQT in a report on Tuesday, January 22nd. TD Securities increased their price target on EQT from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 20th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $21.00 price target on shares of EQT in a report on Tuesday, January 29th. Cowen initiated coverage on EQT in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $24.00 price target for the company. Finally, MKM Partners reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $23.00 price target on shares of EQT in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $37.13.

NYSE:EQT opened at $20.75 on Wednesday. EQT has a one year low of $16.29 and a one year high of $31.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The company has a market capitalization of $5.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.21, a P/E/G ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.71.

EQT (NYSE:EQT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 14th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.81 by ($0.02). EQT had a negative net margin of 45.88% and a positive return on equity of 4.46%. The company had revenue of $1.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.27 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.76 EPS. EQT’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 15th will be given a dividend of $0.03 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 14th. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.58%. EQT’s dividend payout ratio is currently 7.06%.

In other news, CEO Robert Joseph Mcnally purchased 12,660 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 29th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $20.80 per share, for a total transaction of $263,328.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 193,072 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,015,897.60. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP David Joseph Smith purchased 16,800 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 19th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $19.06 per share, with a total value of $320,208.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 42,102 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $802,464.12. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have bought 59,459 shares of company stock valued at $1,177,466. Company insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EQT. Yaupon Capital Management LP purchased a new position in EQT in the fourth quarter valued at $4,680,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in EQT by 30.4% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 23,893,102 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $451,340,000 after purchasing an additional 5,573,274 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in EQT by 0.4% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 865,368 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $38,278,000 after purchasing an additional 3,718 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund boosted its holdings in EQT by 180.9% in the fourth quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 166,493 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $3,145,000 after purchasing an additional 107,228 shares during the period. Finally, Share Andrew L. boosted its holdings in EQT by 13.6% in the fourth quarter. Share Andrew L. now owns 5,676,000 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $107,220,000 after purchasing an additional 680,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.49% of the company’s stock.

EQT Corporation operates as a natural gas production company in the United States. It produces natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and crude oil. As of December 31, 2018, this segment had 21.8 trillion cubic feet of proved natural gas, NGLs, and crude oil reserves across approximately 1.4 million gross acres.

