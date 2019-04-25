Energizer (ENR) Upgraded at TheStreet

Energizer (NYSE:ENR) was upgraded by equities research analysts at TheStreet from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on ENR. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $64.00 target price on shares of Energizer in a report on Tuesday, January 15th. Barclays restated a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 target price on shares of Energizer in a report on Sunday, March 3rd. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Energizer from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $48.00 to $60.00 in a report on Sunday, March 31st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Energizer from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their target price on Energizer from $52.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Energizer currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $58.42.

NYSE:ENR opened at $48.67 on Tuesday. Energizer has a 12 month low of $42.74 and a 12 month high of $65.57. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.86. The company has a market cap of $3.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.44, a PEG ratio of 3.97 and a beta of 0.48.

Energizer (NYSE:ENR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 5th. The company reported $1.64 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.11. Energizer had a return on equity of 452.08% and a net margin of 5.78%. The company had revenue of $572.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $572.02 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.55 EPS. Energizer’s quarterly revenue was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Energizer will post 3 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ENR. CX Institutional acquired a new position in Energizer in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in Energizer by 20.8% in the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. Eukles Asset Management acquired a new position in Energizer in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $98,000. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc lifted its holdings in Energizer by 500.0% in the fourth quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc now owns 2,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sciencast Management LP acquired a new position in Energizer in the first quarter valued at approximately $226,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.74% of the company’s stock.

Energizer Company Profile

Energizer Holdings, Inc manufacturers and markets batteries and lighting products. The company’s products include household batteries, specialty batteries, and portable lighting. Energizer Holdings was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in St. Louis, MO.

