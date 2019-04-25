Encanto Potash (EPO) Hits New 52-Week Low at $0.10

Encanto Potash Corp (CVE:EPO)’s share price hit a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The company traded as low as C$0.10 and last traded at C$0.10, with a volume of 63000 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.11.

The company has a market capitalization of $5.03 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.59. The company has a quick ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 0.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 106.88.

Encanto Potash Company Profile (CVE:EPO)

Encanto Potash Corp. engages in the exploration and development of potash properties in the province of Saskatchewan, Canada. Its primary property includes a 100% interest in the Muskowekwan First Nation project covering an area of approximately 61,400 acres located to the north of Regina, Saskatchewan.

