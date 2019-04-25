Enbridge Inc (ENB) Shares Bought by Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc.

Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Enbridge Inc (NYSE:ENB) (TSE:ENB) by 3.0% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 63,075 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,824 shares during the quarter. Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Enbridge were worth $2,287,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of ENB. AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Enbridge by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 31,348 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $974,000 after purchasing an additional 740 shares in the last quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. boosted its stake in shares of Enbridge by 25.7% during the fourth quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. now owns 9,448 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $294,000 after purchasing an additional 1,930 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Enbridge by 11.0% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,787,632 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $154,592,000 after purchasing an additional 472,660 shares in the last quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of Enbridge during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,328,000. Finally, Mutual Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Enbridge during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $478,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.44% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider William T. Yardley sold 14,900 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.98, for a total transaction of $551,002.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 94,770 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,504,594.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Albert Monaco bought 7,806 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $49.33 per share, with a total value of $385,069.98. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:ENB traded down $0.08 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $37.75. 229,005 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,494,550. Enbridge Inc has a 12-month low of $28.82 and a 12-month high of $37.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $76.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.39, a PEG ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.69.

Enbridge (NYSE:ENB) (TSE:ENB) last posted its earnings results on Friday, February 15th. The pipeline company reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.04. Enbridge had a net margin of 5.64% and a return on equity of 8.72%. The company had revenue of $8.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.27 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.61 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Enbridge Inc will post 1.71 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on ENB. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Enbridge from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 5th. National Bank Financial upgraded shares of Enbridge from a “sector perform overweight” rating to an “outperform overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Enbridge from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 1st. Wells Fargo & Co reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Enbridge in a research note on Monday, February 18th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of Enbridge from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Enbridge has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.46.

Enbridge Profile

Enbridge Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company in Canada and the United States. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution, Green Power and Transmission, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates common carrier and contract crude oil, natural gas liquids (NGL), and refined products pipelines and terminals.

