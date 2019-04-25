Empire State Realty Trust (ESRT) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Buy”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Empire State Realty Trust (NYSE:ESRT) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $17.00 price target on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Empire State Realty Trust, Inc. is a real estate investment trust which owns, manages, operates, acquires and repositions office and retail properties primarily in Manhattan and New York metropolitan area. Empire State Realty Trust, Inc. is based in New York, United States. “

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on ESRT. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Empire State Realty Trust from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Friday, February 22nd. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Empire State Realty Trust in a research note on Thursday, February 28th. They issued a neutral rating and a $17.00 price objective for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Empire State Realty Trust has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $19.25.

Shares of NYSE:ESRT opened at $15.40 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.99 and a beta of 0.93. Empire State Realty Trust has a 52 week low of $13.66 and a 52 week high of $17.86. The company has a quick ratio of 6.90, a current ratio of 6.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96.

Empire State Realty Trust (NYSE:ESRT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $143.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $123.77 million. Empire State Realty Trust had a net margin of 10.86% and a return on equity of 4.01%. Empire State Realty Trust’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.20 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Empire State Realty Trust will post 0.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th were given a dividend of $0.105 per share. This represents a $0.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.73%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 14th. Empire State Realty Trust’s payout ratio is presently 42.86%.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ESRT. Pearl River Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Empire State Realty Trust during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Quantamental Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Empire State Realty Trust during the fourth quarter worth $42,000. First Hawaiian Bank acquired a new position in shares of Empire State Realty Trust during the fourth quarter worth $102,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Empire State Realty Trust during the first quarter worth $128,000. Finally, Advisor Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Empire State Realty Trust by 6.1% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 12,547 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $179,000 after purchasing an additional 722 shares in the last quarter. 75.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Empire State Realty Trust

Empire State Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: ESRT), a leading real estate investment trust (REIT), owns, manages, operates, acquires and repositions office and retail properties in Manhattan and the greater New York metropolitan area, including the Empire State Building, the world's most famous building.

