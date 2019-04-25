Ellis Investment Partners LLC Grows Position in iShares International Select Dividend ETF (IDV)

Ellis Investment Partners LLC increased its holdings in iShares International Select Dividend ETF (BATS:IDV) by 1,902.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 289,349 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 274,902 shares during the quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares International Select Dividend ETF were worth $289,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AdvisorNet Financial Inc purchased a new stake in iShares International Select Dividend ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. We Are One Seven LLC purchased a new stake in iShares International Select Dividend ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Financial Gravity Companies Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares International Select Dividend ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $55,000. Quad Cities Investment Group LLC purchased a new stake in iShares International Select Dividend ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $67,000. Finally, Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in iShares International Select Dividend ETF by 107.0% in the first quarter. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,000 after acquiring an additional 1,525 shares during the period.

Get iShares International Select Dividend ETF alerts:

BATS:IDV opened at $31.56 on Thursday. iShares International Select Dividend ETF has a 1-year low of $30.57 and a 1-year high of $35.93.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 21st were paid a $0.3442 dividend. This represents a $1.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.36%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 20th.

WARNING: “Ellis Investment Partners LLC Grows Position in iShares International Select Dividend ETF (IDV)” was first reported by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this news story on another site, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of United States & international copyright legislation. The correct version of this news story can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/04/25/ellis-investment-partners-llc-grows-position-in-ishares-international-select-dividend-etf-idv.html.

iShares International Select Dividend ETF Profile

iShares International Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones International Select Dividend Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones EPAC Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

Recommended Story: What is Blockchain?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IDV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares International Select Dividend ETF (BATS:IDV).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares International Select Dividend ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares International Select Dividend ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.