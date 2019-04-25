Ellis Investment Partners LLC Acquires 434,654 Shares of Fiserv Inc (FISV)

Ellis Investment Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Fiserv Inc (NASDAQ:FISV) by 8,728.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 439,634 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 434,654 shares during the quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Fiserv were worth $439,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Martingale Asset Management L P increased its stake in Fiserv by 6.5% in the third quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 463,596 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $38,192,000 after acquiring an additional 28,102 shares during the last quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc increased its stake in Fiserv by 12.0% in the third quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 128,017 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $10,547,000 after acquiring an additional 13,681 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its stake in Fiserv by 106.2% in the third quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 12,257 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,010,000 after acquiring an additional 209,805 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in Fiserv by 94.2% in the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 23,708 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,953,000 after acquiring an additional 11,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kentucky Retirement Systems bought a new position in Fiserv in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,258,000. 88.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank lifted their price objective on shares of Fiserv from $71.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Fiserv from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. BidaskClub cut shares of Fiserv from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods assumed coverage on shares of Fiserv in a research note on Monday, April 8th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $101.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $83.00 price objective on shares of Fiserv in a research note on Friday, February 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $88.57.

NASDAQ FISV opened at $86.53 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $34.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.09, a P/E/G ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.83. Fiserv Inc has a fifty-two week low of $68.43 and a fifty-two week high of $91.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.60.

Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 7th. The business services provider reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84. The firm had revenue of $1.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.55 billion. Fiserv had a net margin of 20.39% and a return on equity of 47.56%. The company’s revenue was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.71 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Fiserv Inc will post 3.46 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Fiserv news, insider Jeffery W. Yabuki sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.85, for a total transaction of $4,242,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 441,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $37,428,353.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Jeffery W. Yabuki sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.21, for a total transaction of $1,704,200.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 391,146 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,329,550.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 157,912 shares of company stock worth $13,389,571. Insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Fiserv Profile

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial services technology worldwide. The company's Payments and Industry Products segment provides electronic bill payment and presentment services; Internet and mobile banking software and services; account-to-account transfers; person-to-person payment services; debit and credit card processing and services; payments infrastructure services; and other electronic payments software and services.

