Electronic Arts Inc. (EA) Position Lifted by Advisor Partners LLC

Advisor Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) by 8.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,135 shares of the game software company’s stock after buying an additional 463 shares during the quarter. Advisor Partners LLC’s holdings in Electronic Arts were worth $624,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC raised its stake in Electronic Arts by 150.0% during the fourth quarter. Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC now owns 10,000 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $789,000 after buying an additional 6,000 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its stake in Electronic Arts by 27.8% during the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 16,464 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $1,984,000 after buying an additional 3,580 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Electronic Arts by 95.2% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 621,359 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $74,868,000 after buying an additional 302,980 shares in the last quarter. Weatherly Asset Management L. P. raised its stake in Electronic Arts by 42.8% during the fourth quarter. Weatherly Asset Management L. P. now owns 8,153 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $643,000 after buying an additional 2,445 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Beech Hill Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Electronic Arts by 99.8% during the fourth quarter. Beech Hill Advisors Inc. now owns 29,925 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $2,361,000 after buying an additional 14,945 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.91% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Chris Bruzzo sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.00, for a total value of $309,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 35,271 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,632,913. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Andrew Wilson sold 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.77, for a total value of $825,930.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 82,500 shares of company stock valued at $8,266,003 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 2.24% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have issued reports on EA. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Electronic Arts from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. SunTrust Banks set a $107.00 price objective on Electronic Arts and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 8th. BidaskClub cut Electronic Arts from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, April 5th. Piper Jaffray Companies restated an “overweight” rating and set a $114.00 price objective (up previously from $111.00) on shares of Electronic Arts in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Electronic Arts from $80.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company. Electronic Arts presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $112.04.

NASDAQ:EA opened at $94.15 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $27.90 billion, a PE ratio of 27.37, a P/E/G ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.19. Electronic Arts Inc. has a 52 week low of $73.91 and a 52 week high of $151.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 2.99 and a quick ratio of 2.99.

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 5th. The game software company reported $1.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.75 by $0.12. Electronic Arts had a return on equity of 23.21% and a net margin of 26.77%. The business had revenue of $1.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.75 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.60) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 18.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Electronic Arts Inc. will post 3.16 EPS for the current year.

Electronic Arts Profile

Electronic Arts Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. The company develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, Mass Effect, Need for Speed, The Sims, and Plants v.

