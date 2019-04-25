Eldridge Investment Advisors Inc. Has $414,000 Stake in iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (HYG)

Eldridge Investment Advisors Inc. lowered its stake in shares of iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HYG) by 6.5% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 4,790 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 334 shares during the quarter. Eldridge Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF were worth $414,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cougar Global Investments Ltd bought a new position in iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $1,971,000. Central Bank & Trust Co. grew its position in iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 94.6% in the 4th quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co. now owns 142,785 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $11,580,000 after acquiring an additional 69,393 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 34.7% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 406,193 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $35,111,000 after acquiring an additional 104,704 shares during the last quarter. Rockland Trust Co. grew its position in iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 141.6% in the 4th quarter. Rockland Trust Co. now owns 6,680 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $542,000 after acquiring an additional 3,915 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Graybill Bartz & Assoc Ltd. grew its position in iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Graybill Bartz & Assoc Ltd. now owns 41,860 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,395,000 after acquiring an additional 1,730 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF stock opened at $86.71 on Thursday. iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $79.55 and a 52 week high of $87.01.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 2nd were issued a $0.3787 dividend. This represents a $4.54 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.24%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 1st.

iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Profile

iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Markit iBoxx USD Liquid High Yield Index (the Index), which is a rules-based index consisting of liquid the United States dollar-denominated, high yield corporate bonds for sale in the United States, as determined by the index provider.

