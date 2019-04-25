Edwards Lifesciences (EW) PT Raised to $200.00 at Stifel Nicolaus

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW) had its price objective hoisted by Stifel Nicolaus from $190.00 to $200.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the medical research company’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on EW. Citigroup boosted their price target on Edwards Lifesciences from $118.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 2nd. Deutsche Bank assumed coverage on Edwards Lifesciences in a research report on Wednesday, January 2nd. They set a hold rating and a $164.00 price target on the stock. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on Edwards Lifesciences from $177.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock a positive rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 16th. Bank of America raised Edwards Lifesciences from a neutral rating to a buy rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $180.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Friday, January 18th. Finally, Cowen reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Edwards Lifesciences in a research report on Monday, February 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $186.33.

Get Edwards Lifesciences alerts:

EW opened at $177.73 on Wednesday. Edwards Lifesciences has a 52-week low of $123.00 and a 52-week high of $197.86. The stock has a market cap of $37.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.81, a P/E/G ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a current ratio of 2.61.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The medical research company reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.09. Edwards Lifesciences had a return on equity of 31.71% and a net margin of 20.03%. The business had revenue of $993.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $989.87 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.22 earnings per share. Edwards Lifesciences’s revenue was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Edwards Lifesciences will post 5.22 EPS for the current year.

In related news, VP Jean-Luc M. Lemercier sold 4,186 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $188.23, for a total transaction of $787,930.78. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 44,596 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,394,305.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP Catherine M. Szyman sold 1,474 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.34, for a total value of $259,925.16. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 15,905 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,804,687.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 114,328 shares of company stock worth $20,121,304 in the last three months. 1.63% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Executive Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Edwards Lifesciences during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Sontag Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Edwards Lifesciences during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC bought a new stake in Edwards Lifesciences during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Capital Financial Planning LLC bought a new stake in Edwards Lifesciences during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Nelson Roberts Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Edwards Lifesciences during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. 84.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Edwards Lifesciences Company Profile

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease and critical care monitoring in the United States and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve therapy products comprising transcatheter aortic valve replacement, and transcatheter mitral and tricuspid therapies for the nonsurgical replacement of heart valves.

Recommended Story: The Role of a Fiduciary and Individual Investors

Receive News & Ratings for Edwards Lifesciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Edwards Lifesciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.