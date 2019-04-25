Education Ecosystem Market Cap Hits $851,435.00 (LEDU)

Education Ecosystem (CURRENCY:LEDU) traded 5.1% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on April 25th. Education Ecosystem has a total market cap of $851,435.00 and approximately $67,172.00 worth of Education Ecosystem was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Education Ecosystem token can now be purchased for about $0.0039 or 0.00000074 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Gate.io, IDEX, Mercatox and Exrates. During the last seven days, Education Ecosystem has traded down 9.6% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00005541 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $23.01 or 0.00433839 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00018706 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0995 or 0.00001878 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0232 or 0.00000438 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $53.14 or 0.01002152 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.51 or 0.00179314 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00007284 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0748 or 0.00001410 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0060 or 0.00000114 BTC.

Education Ecosystem Profile

Education Ecosystem’s genesis date was October 24th, 2017. Education Ecosystem’s total supply is 362,983,094 tokens and its circulating supply is 217,789,857 tokens. The official message board for Education Ecosystem is medium.com/liveedu-ico . Education Ecosystem’s official Twitter account is @liveedutv and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Education Ecosystem is tokensale.liveedu.tv

Buying and Selling Education Ecosystem

Education Ecosystem can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Gate.io, IDEX, Mercatox, Exrates and Livecoin. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Education Ecosystem directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Education Ecosystem should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Education Ecosystem using one of the exchanges listed above.

