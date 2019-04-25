eBay Inc (EBAY) Position Reduced by Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC

Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC reduced its holdings in shares of eBay Inc (NASDAQ:EBAY) by 6.5% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 4,177 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock after selling 289 shares during the quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in eBay were worth $155,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Baupost Group LLC MA purchased a new stake in eBay in the fourth quarter worth $589,470,000. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its position in eBay by 10.5% in the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 19,769,574 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $554,934,000 after buying an additional 1,886,068 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in eBay by 6.9% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 12,491,124 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $350,041,000 after buying an additional 801,529 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in eBay in the fourth quarter worth $244,327,000. Finally, M&T Bank Corp increased its position in eBay by 5,046.2% in the fourth quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 7,322,802 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $205,550,000 after buying an additional 7,180,506 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.97% of the company’s stock.

eBay stock opened at $38.52 on Thursday. eBay Inc has a 52 week low of $26.01 and a 52 week high of $41.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 1.60. The stock has a market cap of $32.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.35.

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The e-commerce company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.04. eBay had a return on equity of 29.43% and a net margin of 24.43%. The business had revenue of $2.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.58 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.53 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that eBay Inc will post 2.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 20th. Investors of record on Saturday, June 1st will be given a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.45%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 30th. eBay’s payout ratio is 24.14%.

In related news, VP Brian J. Doerger sold 10,185 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.30, for a total transaction of $349,345.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 39,544 shares in the company, valued at $1,356,359.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 6.22% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on EBAY shares. Goldman Sachs Group cut eBay from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $34.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Friday, January 4th. DA Davidson lifted their price target on eBay to $44.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 4th. TheStreet upgraded eBay from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 30th. ValuEngine cut eBay from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 4th. Finally, Aegis reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 price target (down from $44.00) on shares of eBay in a research report on Wednesday, January 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $40.32.

eBay Profile

eBay Inc operates commerce platforms connecting various buyers and sellers worldwide. The company's Marketplace platforms include its online marketplace at ebay.com and the eBay suite of mobile apps; and StubHub platforms comprise its online ticket platform at stubhub.com, and the StubHub mobile apps that connect fans with their favorite sporting events, shows, and artists, as well as enables them to buy and sell tickets.

