eBay (EBAY) PT Raised to $39.00 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY) had its price objective hoisted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $36.00 to $39.00 in a research note released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has a neutral rating on the e-commerce company’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Piper Jaffray Companies raised their price target on shares of eBay from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of eBay from $39.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Wednesday. Benchmark reiterated a buy rating and issued a $42.00 target price on shares of eBay in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. BidaskClub cut shares of eBay from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Saturday, April 13th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of eBay from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $40.32.

NASDAQ:EBAY traded down $0.45 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $38.07. The company had a trading volume of 242,159 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,164,498. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.41, a PEG ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.35. eBay has a twelve month low of $26.01 and a twelve month high of $41.28.

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 23rd. The e-commerce company reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.04. eBay had a net margin of 24.43% and a return on equity of 29.43%. The firm had revenue of $2.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.58 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.53 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that eBay will post 2.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 20th. Investors of record on Saturday, June 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 30th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.47%. eBay’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.14%.

In related news, VP Brian J. Doerger sold 10,185 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.30, for a total transaction of $349,345.50. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 39,544 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,356,359.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 6.22% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its position in eBay by 34.3% during the 4th quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 270,862 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $7,603,000 after purchasing an additional 69,226 shares during the period. DNB Asset Management AS increased its position in eBay by 760.6% during the 4th quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 2,196,053 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $61,643,000 after purchasing an additional 1,940,887 shares during the period. Financial Gravity Companies Inc. purchased a new position in eBay during the 4th quarter valued at $42,000. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in eBay during the 4th quarter valued at $124,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in eBay by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 401,589 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $11,273,000 after purchasing an additional 19,015 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.97% of the company’s stock.

eBay Inc operates commerce platforms connecting various buyers and sellers worldwide. The company's Marketplace platforms include its online marketplace at ebay.com and the eBay suite of mobile apps; and StubHub platforms comprise its online ticket platform at stubhub.com, and the StubHub mobile apps that connect fans with their favorite sporting events, shows, and artists, as well as enables them to buy and sell tickets.

