Eaton Co. PLC (ETN) Shares Sold by Steinberg Global Asset Management

Steinberg Global Asset Management lessened its stake in Eaton Co. PLC (NYSE:ETN) by 1.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 60,287 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,145 shares during the quarter. Steinberg Global Asset Management’s holdings in Eaton were worth $4,857,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Eaton during the fourth quarter worth $317,000. Suntrust Banks Inc. boosted its holdings in Eaton by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. Suntrust Banks Inc. now owns 182,110 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $12,504,000 after purchasing an additional 8,900 shares during the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund acquired a new position in Eaton during the fourth quarter worth $589,000. Wells Trecaso Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in Eaton by 1.0% during the first quarter. Wells Trecaso Financial Group LLC now owns 56,523 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,553,000 after purchasing an additional 552 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc boosted its holdings in Eaton by 7.9% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,574,900 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $176,771,000 after purchasing an additional 188,259 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.14% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on ETN shares. Vertical Research raised shares of Eaton from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 4th. Robert W. Baird set a $89.00 price target on shares of Eaton and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 2nd. Wells Fargo & Co upped their price target on shares of Eaton from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wolfe Research lowered shares of Eaton from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 8th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Eaton from $75.00 to $73.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Eaton has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $86.80.

NYSE:ETN traded down $1.08 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $84.26. 20,880 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,620,685. Eaton Co. PLC has a one year low of $64.46 and a one year high of $89.46. The firm has a market cap of $35.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.59, a P/E/G ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.47.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 31st. The industrial products company reported $1.46 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by $0.03. Eaton had a net margin of 9.93% and a return on equity of 14.06%. The business had revenue of $5.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.42 billion. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Eaton Co. PLC will post 5.86 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 17th. Investors of record on Friday, May 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.71 per share. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.37%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 2nd. Eaton’s dividend payout ratio is 52.69%.

In other Eaton news, insider Heath B. Monesmith sold 7,167 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.25, for a total transaction of $582,318.75. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 26,344 shares in the company, valued at $2,140,450. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Curtis J. Hutchins sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.60, for a total transaction of $967,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 73,214 shares of company stock worth $5,709,455. 0.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Eaton Profile

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company worldwide. Its Electrical Products segment offers electrical and industrial components, residential products, single phase power quality products, emergency lighting and fire detection products, wiring devices, structural support systems, and circuit protection and lighting products.

