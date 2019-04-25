Eastgroup Properties Inc (EGP) Stake Lessened by Strs Ohio

Strs Ohio reduced its position in shares of Eastgroup Properties Inc (NYSE:EGP) by 9.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 55,354 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 5,742 shares during the quarter. Strs Ohio’s holdings in Eastgroup Properties were worth $6,179,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Eastgroup Properties by 16.9% during the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,890 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,327,000 after acquiring an additional 1,720 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Eastgroup Properties during the 1st quarter worth about $211,000. Triangle Securities Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Eastgroup Properties during the 1st quarter worth about $1,954,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its stake in shares of Eastgroup Properties by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 23,843 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,660,000 after acquiring an additional 318 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Huntington National Bank lifted its stake in Eastgroup Properties by 84.1% in the 1st quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 766 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $85,000 after buying an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. 94.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on EGP shares. SunTrust Banks raised their price target on shares of Eastgroup Properties from $92.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 19th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Eastgroup Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 11th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $101.52.

Shares of Eastgroup Properties stock opened at $112.97 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.19, a P/E/G ratio of 4.68 and a beta of 0.84. Eastgroup Properties Inc has a twelve month low of $84.72 and a twelve month high of $115.23.

Eastgroup Properties (NYSE:EGP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 22nd. The real estate investment trust reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $78.79 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $78.83 million. Eastgroup Properties had a net margin of 26.82% and a return on equity of 9.32%. Eastgroup Properties’s quarterly revenue was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.16 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Eastgroup Properties Inc will post 4.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 15th. Investors of record on Friday, March 29th were paid a $0.72 dividend. This represents a $2.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.55%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 28th. Eastgroup Properties’s dividend payout ratio is presently 61.67%.

In related news, insider John F. Coleman sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.09, for a total value of $1,110,900.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 99,657 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,070,896.13. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

EastGroup Properties, Inc is a self-administered equity real estate investment trust focused on the development, acquisition and operation of industrial properties in major Sunbelt markets throughout the United States with an emphasis in the states of Florida, Texas, Arizona, California and North Carolina.

