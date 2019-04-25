Eagle Materials, Inc. (EXP) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Eagle Materials, Inc. (NYSE:EXP) have received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the sixteen ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $95.06.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on EXP shares. TheStreet upgraded Eagle Materials from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, April 15th. SunTrust Banks assumed coverage on Eagle Materials in a research report on Monday, March 25th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Macquarie set a $100.00 price target on Eagle Materials and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Citigroup raised their price target on Eagle Materials from $84.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 1st. Finally, DA Davidson raised their price target on Eagle Materials to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 2nd.

In other news, Director Ed H. Bowman, Jr. sold 2,591 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.35, for a total transaction of $184,867.85. Following the sale, the director now owns 12,977 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $925,908.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EXP. AMI Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Eagle Materials by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. now owns 24,760 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,511,000 after buying an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. Callahan Advisors LLC raised its position in Eagle Materials by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Callahan Advisors LLC now owns 13,792 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,163,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC raised its position in Eagle Materials by 10.4% in the 4th quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC now owns 2,373 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $145,000 after buying an additional 223 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. raised its position in Eagle Materials by 11.2% in the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 3,268 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $199,000 after buying an additional 329 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in Eagle Materials by 8.6% in the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 5,533 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $337,000 after buying an additional 437 shares during the last quarter. 95.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

EXP traded down $1.42 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $89.12. 515,724 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 774,701. The company has a current ratio of 2.26, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. Eagle Materials has a one year low of $57.00 and a one year high of $115.75. The stock has a market cap of $4.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.34.

Eagle Materials (NYSE:EXP) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 29th. The construction company reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.30 by ($0.06). Eagle Materials had a return on equity of 17.49% and a net margin of 16.77%. The company had revenue of $333.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $357.08 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.08 EPS. Eagle Materials’s quarterly revenue was down 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Eagle Materials will post 5.1 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 12th will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 11th. Eagle Materials’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9.48%.

Eagle Materials Company Profile

Eagle Materials Inc, through its subsidiaries, produces and supplies heavy construction materials, light building materials, and materials used for oil and natural gas extraction in the United States. It operates in five segments: Cement, Concrete and Aggregates, Gypsum Wallboard, Recycled Paperboard, and Oil and Gas Proppants.

