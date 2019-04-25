Dynagas LNG Partners LP to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.06 (DLNG)

Dynagas LNG Partners LP (NYSE:DLNG) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, April 25th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 3rd will be given a dividend of 0.0625 per share by the shipping company on Friday, May 10th. This represents a $0.25 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.31%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 2nd.

Dynagas LNG Partners has decreased its dividend by an average of 11.5% annually over the last three years. Dynagas LNG Partners has a payout ratio of 64.1% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Dynagas LNG Partners to earn $0.35 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.25 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 71.4%.

Shares of NYSE DLNG traded down $0.06 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $2.21. 99,079 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 248,709. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.58, a quick ratio of 2.65 and a current ratio of 5.45. The company has a market capitalization of $81.71 million, a P/E ratio of 9.21 and a beta of 0.89. Dynagas LNG Partners has a one year low of $2.16 and a one year high of $9.20.

Dynagas LNG Partners (NYSE:DLNG) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 21st. The shipping company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $31.02 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.41 million. Dynagas LNG Partners had a net margin of 2.84% and a return on equity of 6.33%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Dynagas LNG Partners will post 0.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley set a $3.00 target price on Dynagas LNG Partners and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Dynagas LNG Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 22nd. B. Riley downgraded Dynagas LNG Partners from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $10.50 to $2.65 in a research report on Monday, January 28th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Dynagas LNG Partners from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Dynagas LNG Partners presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $4.95.

Dynagas LNG Partners Company Profile

Dynagas LNG Partners LP, through its subsidiaries, operates in the seaborne transportation industry worldwide. The company owns and operates liquefied natural gas (LNG) carriers. As of March 9, 2018, its fleet consisted of six LNG carriers with an aggregate carrying capacity of approximately 914,000 cubic meters.

