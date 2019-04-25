Dutch Coin Price Hits $0.0001 (DUTCH)

Dutch Coin (CURRENCY:DUTCH) traded up 0.1% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on April 25th. Dutch Coin has a market cap of $0.00 and approximately $235.00 worth of Dutch Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Dutch Coin has traded up 51.1% against the dollar. One Dutch Coin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000003 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Dutch Coin alerts:

TokenPay (TPAY) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.26 or 0.00023039 BTC.

Nectar (NEC) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00004120 BTC.

EDC Blockchain (EDC) traded 16.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0045 or 0.00000082 BTC.

SaluS (SLS) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.23 or 0.00150596 BTC.

ParkinGo (GOT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00011896 BTC.

Sphere (SPHR) traded up 19.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00011747 BTC.

ChatCoin (CHAT) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0078 or 0.00000143 BTC.

HempCoin (THC) traded up 10.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0180 or 0.00000329 BTC.

VeriCoin (VRC) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00002489 BTC.

ECC (ECC) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000003 BTC.

About Dutch Coin

Dutch Coin (CRYPTO:DUTCH) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on August 18th, 2017. The official message board for Dutch Coin is bitcoingarden.org/forum/index.php?topic=18157.0 . Dutch Coin’s official Twitter account is @Dutch_coin . Dutch Coin’s official website is www.dutchcoin.net

Buying and Selling Dutch Coin

Dutch Coin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dutch Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Dutch Coin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Dutch Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Dutch Coin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Dutch Coin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.