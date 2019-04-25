Duke Realty (DRE) Releases FY19 Earnings Guidance

Duke Realty (NYSE:DRE) updated its FY19 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.36-1.46 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $1.41.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Duke Realty from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Monday, April 15th. BTIG Research boosted their price target on shares of Duke Realty from $73.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Barclays reissued a hold rating and set a $28.00 price target on shares of Duke Realty in a research note on Thursday, February 14th. BMO Capital Markets reissued a buy rating and set a $30.00 price target on shares of Duke Realty in a research note on Wednesday, January 30th. Finally, SunTrust Banks raised shares of Duke Realty from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $36.11.

Shares of DRE traded up $0.31 on Wednesday, reaching $30.56. 1,678,627 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,133,452. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 2.50 and a quick ratio of 2.50. The company has a market cap of $10.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.57 and a beta of 0.76. Duke Realty has a 12 month low of $24.67 and a 12 month high of $31.07.

Duke Realty (NYSE:DRE) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.01. Duke Realty had a net margin of 40.48% and a return on equity of 8.02%. The firm had revenue of $209.97 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $205.45 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.30 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Duke Realty will post 1.39 EPS for the current year.

In other Duke Realty news, EVP Nicholas C. Anthony sold 9,937 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.07, for a total value of $288,868.59. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 28,016 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $814,425.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Mark A. Denien sold 46,328 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.49, for a total transaction of $1,366,212.72. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 7,059 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $208,169.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 94,674 shares of company stock valued at $2,805,226 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Duke Realty Company Profile

Duke Realty Corporation owns and operates approximately 153 million rentable square feet of industrial assets in 20 major logistics markets. Duke Realty Corporation is publicly traded on the NYSE under the symbol DRE and is listed on the S&P 500 Index.

