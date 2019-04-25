Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. Sells 15,000 Shares of Andeavor Logistics LP (ANDX)

Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. decreased its holdings in Andeavor Logistics LP (NYSE:ANDX) by 4.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 310,651 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 15,000 shares during the period. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co.’s holdings in Andeavor Logistics were worth $10,954,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Conning Inc. raised its holdings in Andeavor Logistics by 14.9% in the 1st quarter. Conning Inc. now owns 72,734 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,565,000 after acquiring an additional 9,438 shares during the last quarter. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY raised its holdings in Andeavor Logistics by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY now owns 806,556 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $28,439,000 after acquiring an additional 12,173 shares during the last quarter. Harvest Fund Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Andeavor Logistics by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Harvest Fund Advisors LLC now owns 11,397,383 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $370,301,000 after acquiring an additional 361,375 shares during the last quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan acquired a new stake in Andeavor Logistics in the 4th quarter valued at about $4,463,000. Finally, Two Sigma Securities LLC raised its holdings in Andeavor Logistics by 175.6% in the 4th quarter. Two Sigma Securities LLC now owns 13,554 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $440,000 after acquiring an additional 8,636 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 34.39% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on ANDX shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Andeavor Logistics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 15th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Andeavor Logistics from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Monday, February 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $46.30.

Shares of NYSE ANDX opened at $33.55 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $8.28 billion, a PE ratio of 13.18, a PEG ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 0.52 and a quick ratio of 0.52. Andeavor Logistics LP has a 1 year low of $31.49 and a 1 year high of $50.82.

Andeavor Logistics (NYSE:ANDX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 7th. The oil and gas company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $623.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $647.48 million. Andeavor Logistics had a return on equity of 18.11% and a net margin of 26.47%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 44.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.25 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Andeavor Logistics LP will post 2.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Andeavor Logistics Profile

Andeavor Logistics LP operates as a diversified midstream company in the United States. The Terminalling and Transportation segment comprises the Northwest Products Pipeline, including a regulated common carrier products pipeline running from Salt Lake City, Utah to Spokane, Washington and a jet fuel pipeline to the Salt Lake City International Airport; a regulated common carrier refined products pipeline system connecting its refinery to its terminals in Anchorage, Alaska; tankage and related equipment at the refinery; and crude oil and refined products terminals and storage facilities in the western, and southwest and midwestern U.S.

