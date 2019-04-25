Douglas Lane & Associates LLC Reduces Position in Nielsen Holdings PLC (NLSN)

Douglas Lane & Associates LLC cut its position in shares of Nielsen Holdings PLC (NYSE:NLSN) by 69.5% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 9,517 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 21,648 shares during the period. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC’s holdings in Nielsen were worth $225,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its stake in Nielsen by 9.4% during the fourth quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 120,367 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,808,000 after buying an additional 10,389 shares during the last quarter. Clarkston Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in Nielsen by 14.3% during the fourth quarter. Clarkston Capital Partners LLC now owns 6,297,400 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $146,918,000 after buying an additional 786,045 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Bank of Australia boosted its stake in Nielsen by 32.7% during the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Bank of Australia now owns 70,367 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,637,000 after buying an additional 17,323 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Nielsen during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $231,000. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc boosted its stake in Nielsen by 5.5% during the third quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,800,026 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $49,788,000 after buying an additional 93,562 shares during the last quarter. 99.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NLSN has been the subject of a number of research reports. SunTrust Banks set a $28.00 price target on Nielsen and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. Morgan Stanley set a $26.00 price target on Nielsen and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 8th. Zacks Investment Research reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Nielsen in a research note on Monday, December 31st. Credit Suisse Group set a $27.00 price target on Nielsen and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Finally, ValuEngine raised Nielsen from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Nielsen currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $27.73.

NYSE:NLSN opened at $25.60 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $9.09 billion, a PE ratio of 14.80, a P/E/G ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.88. Nielsen Holdings PLC has a 1 year low of $20.53 and a 1 year high of $34.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.72, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.21.

Nielsen (NYSE:NLSN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 28th. The business services provider reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.51 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $1.66 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.64 billion. Nielsen had a negative net margin of 10.93% and a positive return on equity of 13.68%. Nielsen’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.52 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Nielsen Holdings PLC will post 1.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 19th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 5th will be paid a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 4th. Nielsen’s payout ratio is 80.92%.

About Nielsen

Nielsen Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a measurement and data analytics company. It operates in two segments, Buy and Watch. The Buy segment provides retail transactional measurement data, consumer behavior information, and analytics primarily to businesses in the consumer packaged goods industry.

