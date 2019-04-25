Domani Wealth LLC Has $9.89 Million Stake in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (SCHO)

Domani Wealth LLC cut its position in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO) by 17.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 197,048 shares of the company’s stock after selling 40,881 shares during the quarter. Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF accounts for about 4.0% of Domani Wealth LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Domani Wealth LLC’s holdings in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF were worth $9,890,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. W.E. Donoghue & Co. LLC increased its position in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 4,978.3% during the 4th quarter. W.E. Donoghue & Co. LLC now owns 3,459,219 shares of the company’s stock worth $172,650,000 after purchasing an additional 3,391,102 shares in the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management acquired a new position in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $54,054,000. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. increased its position in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 89.0% during the 4th quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 1,646,795 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,838,000 after purchasing an additional 775,550 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 19.9% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,101,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $204,693,000 after purchasing an additional 680,198 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Visionary Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 2,123.8% during the 4th quarter. Visionary Asset Management Inc. now owns 708,116 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,342,000 after purchasing an additional 676,274 shares in the last quarter.

SCHO stock opened at $50.12 on Thursday. Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF has a 1 year low of $49.42 and a 1 year high of $50.25.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 2nd were given a dividend of $0.103 per share. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.47%. This is a boost from Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.09. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 1st.

