Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Sells 2,641 Shares of Pembina Pipeline Corp (PBA)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lessened its stake in Pembina Pipeline Corp (NYSE:PBA) (TSE:PPL) by 1.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 200,985 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 2,641 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in Pembina Pipeline were worth $5,963,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cigna Investments Inc. New boosted its position in Pembina Pipeline by 7.4% in the 4th quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 7,315 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $217,000 after purchasing an additional 506 shares in the last quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC raised its stake in shares of Pembina Pipeline by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC now owns 66,423 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,971,000 after buying an additional 675 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Pembina Pipeline by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 40,834 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,212,000 after buying an additional 960 shares during the period. Bremer Trust National Association acquired a new position in shares of Pembina Pipeline during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Pembina Pipeline during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.88% of the company’s stock.

Get Pembina Pipeline alerts:

Shares of PBA stock opened at $36.88 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.55. The company has a market cap of $19.03 billion, a PE ratio of 20.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 0.91. Pembina Pipeline Corp has a 1-year low of $28.30 and a 1-year high of $37.93.

Pembina Pipeline (NYSE:PBA) (TSE:PPL) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 21st. The pipeline company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $1.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.93 billion. Pembina Pipeline had a return on equity of 10.86% and a net margin of 16.90%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.83 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Pembina Pipeline Corp will post 2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 25th will be paid a dividend of $0.142 per share. This represents a $1.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.62%. This is an increase from Pembina Pipeline’s previous monthly dividend of $0.13. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 24th. Pembina Pipeline’s dividend payout ratio is presently 97.74%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on PBA. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Pembina Pipeline from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. AltaCorp Capital reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Pembina Pipeline in a research note on Wednesday, February 13th. Macquarie reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Pembina Pipeline in a research note on Tuesday, February 5th. Finally, Scotiabank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Pembina Pipeline in a research note on Tuesday, February 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $40.00.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: “Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Sells 2,641 Shares of Pembina Pipeline Corp (PBA)” was first posted by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this story on another publication, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of US and international trademark & copyright law. The legal version of this story can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/04/25/dimensional-fund-advisors-lp-sells-2641-shares-of-pembina-pipeline-corp-pba.html.

Pembina Pipeline Profile

Pembina Pipeline Corporation provides transportation and midstream services for the energy industry in North America. It operates through three divisions: Pipelines, Facilities, and Marketing & New Ventures. The Pipelines division operates conventional, transmission, and oil sands and heavy oil pipeline assets with a total capacity of 3 million barrels of oil serving markets and basins across North America through conventional, transmission, and oil sand pipelines assets.

See Also: FAANG Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PBA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pembina Pipeline Corp (NYSE:PBA) (TSE:PPL).

Receive News & Ratings for Pembina Pipeline Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pembina Pipeline and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.