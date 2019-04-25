Dfpg Investments Inc. Purchases New Position in Johnson & Johnson (JNJ)

Dfpg Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 4,153 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $536,000.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in JNJ. Horan Securities Inc. increased its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 122.3% during the fourth quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 438 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 241 shares during the period. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. increased its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 20.7% during the fourth quarter. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. now owns 466 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the period. FNY Investment Advisers LLC increased its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 594.4% during the fourth quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 428 shares during the period. Selective Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the third quarter valued at approximately $105,000. Finally, CKW Financial Group increased its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 18.8% during the fourth quarter. CKW Financial Group now owns 810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 67.32% of the company’s stock.

NYSE JNJ opened at $139.20 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The company has a market cap of $373.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.02, a P/E/G ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.68. Johnson & Johnson has a 12 month low of $118.62 and a 12 month high of $148.99.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 16th. The company reported $2.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.03 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $20.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.55 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 17.99% and a return on equity of 35.79%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.06 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Johnson & Johnson will post 8.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently commented on JNJ shares. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $134.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Johnson & Johnson from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 16th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $148.00 to $139.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 2nd. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $154.00 to $157.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $152.00 price objective (down previously from $162.00) on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Monday, January 14th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Johnson & Johnson presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $146.40.

About Johnson & Johnson

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches and develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the health care field worldwide. It operates in three segments: Consumer, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S brand; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DABAO, JOHNSON'S Adult, LE PETITE MARSEILLAIS, NEUTROGENA, and OGX brands; over-the-counter medicines, including acetaminophen products under the TYLENOL brand; cold, flu, and allergy products under the SUDAFED brand; allergy products under the BENADRYL and ZYRTEC brands; ibuprofen products under the MOTRIN IB brand; and acid reflux products under the PEPCID brand.

