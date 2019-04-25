Desjardins Comments on Yamana Gold Inc.’s Q3 2019 Earnings (AUY)

Yamana Gold Inc. (NYSE:AUY) (TSE:YRI) – Analysts at Desjardins decreased their Q3 2019 earnings per share estimates for Yamana Gold in a research report issued on Monday, April 22nd. Desjardins analyst J. Wolfson now expects that the basic materials company will earn ($0.03) per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.02. Desjardins has a “Hold” rating on the stock. Desjardins also issued estimates for Yamana Gold’s Q4 2019 earnings at ($0.02) EPS, FY2019 earnings at ($0.03) EPS, Q1 2020 earnings at ($0.02) EPS, Q2 2020 earnings at ($0.02) EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at ($0.02) EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at ($0.01) EPS and FY2020 earnings at ($0.06) EPS.

Get Yamana Gold alerts:

Yamana Gold (NYSE:AUY) (TSE:YRI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 14th. The basic materials company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.01. Yamana Gold had a negative net margin of 15.99% and a positive return on equity of 2.73%. The company had revenue of $483.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $495.01 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.20) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. GMP Securities downgraded shares of Yamana Gold from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Yamana Gold from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. National Bank Financial downgraded shares of Yamana Gold from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 18th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Yamana Gold from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 19th. Finally, CIBC upgraded shares of Yamana Gold from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $3.20 to $3.75 in a report on Monday, January 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Yamana Gold currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $3.31.

NYSE AUY opened at $2.20 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.86. Yamana Gold has a 12-month low of $2.00 and a 12-month high of $3.23. The company has a market capitalization of $2.05 billion, a PE ratio of 18.33 and a beta of 0.81.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Yamana Gold by 30.1% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,925,622 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,800,000 after purchasing an additional 445,002 shares during the last quarter. Her Majesty the Queen in Right of the Province of Alberta as represented by Alberta Investment Management Corp acquired a new position in shares of Yamana Gold in the third quarter valued at $631,000. Legal & General Group Plc increased its holdings in shares of Yamana Gold by 7.3% in the third quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 876,346 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,183,000 after purchasing an additional 59,283 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Yamana Gold by 85.7% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,387,499 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $23,374,000 after purchasing an additional 4,332,305 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Yamana Gold by 3.5% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 22,918,829 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $57,068,000 after purchasing an additional 769,763 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.66% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 12th. Investors of record on Friday, March 29th were issued a dividend of $0.005 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 28th. This represents a $0.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.91%. Yamana Gold’s payout ratio is 16.67%.

Yamana Gold Company Profile

Yamana Gold Inc engages in operating mines, development stage projects, and exploration and mineral properties primarily in Canada, Brazil, Chile, and Argentina. The company primarily sells precious metals, including gold, silver, and copper. Its principal mining properties comprise the Chapada and Jacobina mines in Brazil; the Canadian Malartic mine in Canada; and the Cerro Moro mine in Argentina and the El Peñón and Minera Florida mines in Chile.

Featured Article: Are FAANG stocks a good investment?

Receive News & Ratings for Yamana Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yamana Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.