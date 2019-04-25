Desjardins Analysts Increase Earnings Estimates for Gluskin Sheff + Associates Inc (GS)

Gluskin Sheff + Associates Inc (TSE:GS) – Analysts at Desjardins boosted their FY2019 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Gluskin Sheff + Associates in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, April 24th. Desjardins analyst G. Ho now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.91 for the year, up from their prior forecast of $0.89. Desjardins has a “Hold” rating and a $14.25 price target on the stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. TD Securities downgraded shares of Gluskin Sheff + Associates from a “hold” rating to a “tender” rating and increased their price target for the stock from C$12.00 to C$14.25 in a report on Monday, March 25th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Gluskin Sheff + Associates from C$12.00 to C$14.25 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 25th. CIBC increased their target price on Gluskin Sheff + Associates from C$12.00 to C$14.25 in a research report on Monday, March 25th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Gluskin Sheff + Associates from C$10.00 to C$11.00 in a report on Friday, February 8th.

Shares of Gluskin Sheff + Associates stock opened at C$14.40 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $449.95 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.98. Gluskin Sheff + Associates has a one year low of C$9.07 and a one year high of C$18.05.

Gluskin Sheff + Associates (TSE:GS) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 6th. The company reported C$0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.20 by C$0.04. The company had revenue of C$28.37 million for the quarter.

Gluskin Sheff + Associates Company Profile

Gluskin Sheff + Associates Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm also provides wealth management services. It primarily provides its services to high net worth investors, including entrepreneurs, professionals, family trusts, private charitable foundations, pension and profit sharing plans, pooled investment vehicles, charitable organizations , corporations, institutions, insurance companies, and estates.

