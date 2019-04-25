Delphi Technologies PLC (DLPH) Forecasted to Earn Q3 2020 Earnings of $0.99 Per Share

Delphi Technologies PLC (NYSE:DLPH) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group issued their Q3 2020 earnings estimates for Delphi Technologies in a research note issued on Tuesday, April 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst D. Kelley expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.99 for the quarter.

Get Delphi Technologies alerts:

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on DLPH. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Delphi Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $17.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, January 23rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Delphi Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 3rd. KeyCorp raised shares of Delphi Technologies from an “underweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating and set a $19.02 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, March 18th. Buckingham Research raised shares of Delphi Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $20.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Friday, February 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a $19.00 target price on shares of Delphi Technologies and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.50.

Shares of NYSE:DLPH opened at $24.61 on Thursday. Delphi Technologies has a 12 month low of $13.18 and a 12 month high of $53.78. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.40. The firm has a market cap of $2.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.62, a P/E/G ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 2.17.

Delphi Technologies (NYSE:DLPH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 21st. The company reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.19. Delphi Technologies had a net margin of 7.37% and a return on equity of 109.04%. The business had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.17 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.24 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 6.9% on a year-over-year basis.

In other news, SVP David M. Sherbin sold 19,689 shares of Delphi Technologies stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.79, for a total value of $1,708,808.31. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 90,540 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,857,966.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Majdi Abulaban sold 25,130 shares of Delphi Technologies stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $2,010,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 183,668 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,693,440. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in DLPH. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Delphi Technologies by 77.2% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,475,749 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,094,000 after buying an additional 1,949,342 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Delphi Technologies during the 4th quarter worth about $27,023,000. Two Sigma Investments LP boosted its holdings in shares of Delphi Technologies by 1,073.2% during the 4th quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 1,467,890 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,020,000 after buying an additional 1,342,773 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Delphi Technologies by 140.4% during the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,588,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,744,000 after buying an additional 927,649 shares during the period. Finally, Ruffer LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Delphi Technologies by 33.0% during the 4th quarter. Ruffer LLP now owns 2,851,482 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,815,000 after buying an additional 706,726 shares during the period. 87.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Delphi Technologies

Delphi Technologies PLC engages in the design, development, and manufacture of integrated powertrain technologies worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Powertrain Systems and Delphi Technologies Aftermarket. The Powertrain Systems segment provides fuel injection systems, as well as other powertrain products comprising valvetrain, fuel delivery modules, ignition coils, canisters, sensors, valves, and actuators; and electronic control modules with the corresponding software, algorithms, and calibration that provide centralized management of various powertrain components.

Featured Article: What Are Treasury Bonds?

Receive News & Ratings for Delphi Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Delphi Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.