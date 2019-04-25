Danaher Co. (DHR) Shares Sold by Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA

Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA decreased its position in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) by 3.2% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 68,163 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 2,263 shares during the quarter. Danaher comprises 1.3% of Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest holding. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA’s holdings in Danaher were worth $8,998,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in DHR. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Danaher in the fourth quarter worth $747,082,000. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its stake in shares of Danaher by 10,085.3% in the fourth quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 6,863,048 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 6,795,666 shares in the last quarter. Findlay Park Partners LLP grew its stake in shares of Danaher by 25.0% in the fourth quarter. Findlay Park Partners LLP now owns 4,595,000 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $473,836,000 after acquiring an additional 920,000 shares in the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of Danaher by 74.3% in the fourth quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,129,142 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $219,310,000 after acquiring an additional 907,593 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Polar Capital LLP grew its stake in shares of Danaher by 678.1% in the fourth quarter. Polar Capital LLP now owns 744,570 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $76,780,000 after acquiring an additional 648,885 shares in the last quarter. 77.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of DHR stock opened at $129.30 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The firm has a market cap of $91.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.61, a PEG ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.04. Danaher Co. has a 12 month low of $94.59 and a 12 month high of $134.50.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 18th. The conglomerate reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $4.88 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.80 billion. Danaher had a net margin of 12.04% and a return on equity of 11.85%. The company’s revenue was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.99 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Danaher Co. will post 4.78 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 26th. Investors of record on Friday, March 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 28th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.53%. This is an increase from Danaher’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. Danaher’s payout ratio is presently 15.04%.

In other Danaher news, CAO Robert S. Lutz sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Sunday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.00, for a total value of $1,905,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 22,251 shares in the company, valued at $2,825,877. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Walter G. Lohr sold 10,578 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.85, for a total transaction of $1,341,819.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 20,691 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,624,653.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 183,150 shares of company stock valued at $23,279,637. Insiders own 11.40% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on DHR shares. Janney Montgomery Scott upgraded shares of Danaher from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $140.00 price target on shares of Danaher in a research note on Monday, March 4th. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on shares of Danaher in a research note on Wednesday, January 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $114.00 price target for the company. Cowen restated a “buy” rating and issued a $110.00 price target on shares of Danaher in a research note on Monday, January 7th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Danaher from $125.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $131.75.

Danaher Company Profile

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The company's Life Sciences segment provides mass spectrometers; cellular analysis, lab automation, and centrifugation instruments; microscopes; and genomics consumables.

