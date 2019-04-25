DA Davidson Initiates Coverage on Childrens Place (PLCE)

Equities research analysts at DA Davidson began coverage on shares of Childrens Place (NASDAQ:PLCE) in a report issued on Tuesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $135.00 price target on the stock. DA Davidson’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 18.57% from the stock’s previous close.

PLCE has been the topic of a number of other research reports. BidaskClub raised shares of Childrens Place from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 19th. Deutsche Bank began coverage on shares of Childrens Place in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $103.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $105.00 price target (up previously from $95.00) on shares of Childrens Place in a research note on Friday, April 5th. ValuEngine raised shares of Childrens Place from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 30th. Finally, Wedbush dropped their price target on shares of Childrens Place from $165.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $119.67.

NASDAQ:PLCE opened at $113.86 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $1.80 billion, a PE ratio of 16.87, a PEG ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.63. Childrens Place has a 1-year low of $82.05 and a 1-year high of $160.23.

Childrens Place (NASDAQ:PLCE) last posted its earnings results on Monday, March 4th. The company reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.10 by ($1.00). The firm had revenue of $530.56 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $553.06 million. Childrens Place had a net margin of 5.21% and a return on equity of 34.25%. Childrens Place’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.52 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Childrens Place will post 6.03 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PLCE. FMR LLC grew its stake in Childrens Place by 27.9% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,278,870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,212,000 after acquiring an additional 278,872 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Childrens Place during the 4th quarter worth $22,982,000. Peregrine Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Childrens Place during the 1st quarter worth $16,038,000. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its stake in Childrens Place by 59.2% during the 3rd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 429,954 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,948,000 after purchasing an additional 159,830 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in Childrens Place during the 4th quarter worth $11,906,000.

About Childrens Place

The Children's Place, Inc operates as a children's specialty apparel retailer. The company operates through two segments, The Children's Place U.S. and The Children's Place International. It sells apparel, footwear, accessories, and other items for children; and designs, contracts to manufacture, and sells merchandise under the proprietary The Children's Place, Place, and Baby Place brand names.

