CyrusOne (CONE) Rating Increased to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

CyrusOne (NASDAQ:CONE) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “CyrusOne Inc. is a real estate investment trust engaged in providing enterprise data centre colocation, engineering facilities with the highest power redundancy (2N architecture) and power-density infrastructure services in the United States, Europe, and Asia. CyrusOne Inc. is headquartered in Carrollton, United States. “

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on CONE. BidaskClub downgraded shares of CyrusOne from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 27th. Bank of America cut CyrusOne from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $52.88 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, January 2nd. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 target price on shares of CyrusOne in a research note on Wednesday, February 20th. Wells Fargo & Co reissued a “buy” rating on shares of CyrusOne in a report on Thursday, February 21st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered CyrusOne from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $62.00 to $54.00 in a report on Friday, February 22nd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $62.55.

NASDAQ:CONE opened at $56.39 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $6.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.04, a PEG ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 0.54 and a quick ratio of 0.54. CyrusOne has a fifty-two week low of $48.94 and a fifty-two week high of $69.01.

CyrusOne (NASDAQ:CONE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $221.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $223.80 million. CyrusOne had a net margin of 0.15% and a return on equity of 0.06%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 22.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.84 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that CyrusOne will post 3.17 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Michael Klayko bought 1,955 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 11th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $51.10 per share, with a total value of $99,900.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,016 shares in the company, valued at approximately $614,017.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Gary J. Wojtaszek bought 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 27th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $49.86 per share, with a total value of $199,440.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 396,534 shares in the company, valued at $19,771,185.24. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CONE. Sageworth Trust Co purchased a new position in CyrusOne during the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Pearl River Capital LLC purchased a new stake in CyrusOne during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in shares of CyrusOne by 5,517.4% in the 4th quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 2,191,559 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 2,152,545 shares during the period. Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of CyrusOne in the 1st quarter valued at about $49,000. Finally, Proficio Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CyrusOne by 59.4% in the 4th quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,098 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 409 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.04% of the company’s stock.

CyrusOne Company Profile

CyrusOne (NASDAQ: CONE) is a high-growth real estate investment trust (REIT) specializing in highly reliable enterprise-class, carrier-neutral data center properties. The Company provides mission-critical data center facilities that protect and ensure the continued operation of IT infrastructure for approximately 1,000 customers, including 211 Fortune 1000 companies.

