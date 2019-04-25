Cybg (CYBG) PT Raised to GBX 201

Cybg (LON:CYBG) had its price target boosted by stock analysts at UBS Group from GBX 193 ($2.52) to GBX 201 ($2.63) in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. UBS Group’s price objective indicates a potential downside of 4.38% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on CYBG. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Cybg from GBX 220 ($2.87) to GBX 200 ($2.61) and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 21st. Deutsche Bank upgraded Cybg to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the company from GBX 248 ($3.24) to GBX 184 ($2.40) in a research report on Tuesday, February 5th. Shore Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 320 ($4.18) price target on shares of Cybg in a research report on Wednesday, February 6th. Barclays upped their price target on Cybg from GBX 220 ($2.87) to GBX 230 ($3.01) and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 7th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on Cybg from GBX 235 ($3.07) to GBX 260 ($3.40) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 12th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Cybg currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 245 ($3.20).

CYBG opened at GBX 210.20 ($2.75) on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $3.16 billion and a PE ratio of -10.67. Cybg has a 1 year low of GBX 172.10 ($2.25) and a 1 year high of GBX 367 ($4.80).

In other Cybg news, insider David Duffy sold 184,681 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 187 ($2.44), for a total value of £345,353.47 ($451,265.48).

CYBG PLC, through its subsidiaries, provides retail and business banking products and services to individuals and businesses under the Clydesdale Bank, Yorkshire Bank, B, and Virgin Money brands in the United Kingdom. It operates through SME Banking and Retail Banking segments. The SME Banking segment offers a range of banking products and services, including business current accounts; and secured and unsecured term loans, business overdrafts, and invoice and asset financing products and services.

