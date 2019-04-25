CyberOptics (CYBE) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.06 EPS

CyberOptics (NASDAQ:CYBE) posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.06, Bloomberg Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $14.98 million for the quarter. CyberOptics had a return on equity of 5.22% and a net margin of 4.37%. CyberOptics updated its Q2 2019 guidance to EPS.

CYBE traded up $0.27 on Thursday, hitting $18.28. The company had a trading volume of 83,899 shares, compared to its average volume of 29,161. The firm has a market cap of $128.05 million, a P/E ratio of 46.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 0.14. CyberOptics has a 1 year low of $14.55 and a 1 year high of $22.61.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in CyberOptics by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 339,473 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $6,857,000 after buying an additional 9,900 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc increased its stake in CyberOptics by 3.0% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 339,473 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $6,857,000 after purchasing an additional 9,900 shares during the period. Penbrook Management LLC increased its stake in CyberOptics by 3.7% during the first quarter. Penbrook Management LLC now owns 98,060 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,677,000 after purchasing an additional 3,460 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in CyberOptics during the fourth quarter worth about $70,000. Finally, Wedge Capital Management L L P NC purchased a new stake in CyberOptics during the fourth quarter worth about $289,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.59% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on CYBE. Lake Street Capital restated a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 price objective on shares of CyberOptics in a report on Wednesday, February 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CyberOptics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $23.00.

About CyberOptics

CyberOptics Corporation develops and manufactures high precision sensing technology solutions worldwide. Its sensors are being used in surface mount technology (SMT), semiconductor, and metrology markets to improve yields and productivity. The company offers multi-reflection suppression sensors for application in the SMT, semiconductor, and metrology markets; and strobe inspection modules for use in 2D automated optical inspection (AOI) systems.

