CVR Partners (NYSE:UAN) released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The basic materials company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.01, Morningstar.com reports. The company had revenue of $91.87 million for the quarter. CVR Partners had a negative return on equity of 9.78% and a negative net margin of 14.24%.

UAN traded up $0.11 during trading on Thursday, hitting $3.62. 2,000 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 139,838. The firm has a market cap of $404.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.25 and a beta of 1.13. CVR Partners has a 1-year low of $2.70 and a 1-year high of $4.35. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26.

Get CVR Partners alerts:

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wedbush Securities Inc. acquired a new position in CVR Partners during the first quarter worth approximately $40,000. Deutsche Bank AG increased its holdings in shares of CVR Partners by 6,343.3% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 37,500 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $127,000 after purchasing an additional 36,918 shares during the period. Raging Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of CVR Partners by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Raging Capital Management LLC now owns 5,354,384 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $18,205,000 after purchasing an additional 256,786 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of CVR Partners by 40.5% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 256,162 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $871,000 after purchasing an additional 73,819 shares during the period. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC acquired a new position in shares of CVR Partners in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $167,000. 37.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: “CVR Partners (UAN) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.01 EPS” was originally published by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this piece of content on another publication, it was stolen and republished in violation of US and international copyright and trademark laws. The correct version of this piece of content can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/04/25/cvr-partners-uan-issues-quarterly-earnings-results-beats-expectations-by-0-01-eps.html.

About CVR Partners

CVR Partners, LP produces, distributes, and markets nitrogen fertilizer products in the United States. The company offers ammonia products for agricultural and industrial customers; and urea and ammonium nitrate products to agricultural customers, as well as retailers and distributors. CVR GP, LLC serves as the general partner of the company.

Further Reading: How can investors find ex-dividend dates?

Receive News & Ratings for CVR Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CVR Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.