Cushing 30 MLP Index ETNs due June 16 2037 (PPLN) Increases Dividend to $0.32 Per Share

Cushing 30 MLP Index ETNs due June 16 2037 (NYSEARCA:PPLN) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, April 25th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 29th will be given a dividend of 0.3234 per share on Tuesday, May 7th. This represents a $1.29 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 26th. This is a positive change from Cushing 30 MLP Index ETNs due June 16 2037’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32.

PPLN traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $17.57. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,922. Cushing 30 MLP Index ETNs due June 16 2037 has a 12 month low of $13.19 and a 12 month high of $19.84.

