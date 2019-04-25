CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH (CCI) Director J Landis Martin Buys 18,350 Shares

CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH (NYSE:CCI) Director J Landis Martin acquired 18,350 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 24th. The stock was bought at an average price of $123.13 per share, for a total transaction of $2,259,435.50. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 120,717 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,863,884.21. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

NYSE CCI traded down $0.46 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $122.66. 1,378,414 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,944,994. The firm has a market cap of $51.29 billion, a PE ratio of 22.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.42. CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH has a one year low of $98.85 and a one year high of $130.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.87.

Get CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH alerts:

CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH (NYSE:CCI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 17th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.37 by ($0.93). The business had revenue of $1.43 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.39 billion. CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH had a return on equity of 6.31% and a net margin of 13.82%. The firm’s revenue was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.21 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH will post 5.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th were given a dividend of $1.125 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $4.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.67%. CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 82.12%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 8th. Wells Fargo & Co upped their price objective on CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH from $129.00 to $142.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 15th. UBS Group lowered CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $130.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. TheStreet upgraded CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 23rd. Finally, Bank of America increased their price target on CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH from $119.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 19th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $122.50.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Norges Bank bought a new position in CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH in the 4th quarter valued at $347,360,000. Executive Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH in the 4th quarter valued at $2,662,000. Front Row Advisors LLC boosted its position in CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 8,871 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $964,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio boosted its position in CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 227,726 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $24,737,000 after buying an additional 1,715 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fox Run Management L.L.C. boosted its position in CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH by 8.4% in the 4th quarter. Fox Run Management L.L.C. now owns 3,065 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $333,000 after buying an additional 238 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.22% of the company’s stock.

WARNING: This piece was posted by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this piece on another website, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of US & international copyright laws. The original version of this piece can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/04/25/crown-castle-in-sh-sh-cci-director-j-landis-martin-buys-18350-shares.html.

About CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH

Crown Castle owns, operates and leases more than 40,000 cell towers and approximately 70,000 route miles of fiber supporting small cells and fiber solutions across every major U.S. market. This nationwide portfolio of communications infrastructure connects cities and communities to essential data, technology and wireless service – bringing information, ideas and innovations to the people and businesses that need them.

See Also: Oversold

Receive News & Ratings for CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.