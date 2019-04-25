Cross Country Healthcare (CCRN) Cut to Strong Sell at BidaskClub

Cross Country Healthcare (NASDAQ:CCRN) was downgraded by equities researchers at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on CCRN. SunTrust Banks cut shares of Cross Country Healthcare from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 19th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Cross Country Healthcare from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 23rd. ValuEngine cut shares of Cross Country Healthcare from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, March 15th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of Cross Country Healthcare from $10.00 to $8.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Cross Country Healthcare presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.00.

Shares of NASDAQ CCRN opened at $7.10 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 2.28 and a quick ratio of 2.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $256.62 million, a PE ratio of 59.17, a PEG ratio of 10.37 and a beta of 1.11. Cross Country Healthcare has a 1 year low of $6.75 and a 1 year high of $12.90.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Magnus Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Cross Country Healthcare during the fourth quarter valued at $83,000. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund purchased a new position in Cross Country Healthcare during the fourth quarter valued at $101,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in Cross Country Healthcare by 13.9% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,232,283 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $19,488,000 after acquiring an additional 271,934 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Cross Country Healthcare by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 473,374 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,470,000 after buying an additional 16,299 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Cross Country Healthcare by 24.3% in the 3rd quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 310,120 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,707,000 after buying an additional 60,565 shares in the last quarter. 89.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Cross Country Healthcare Company Profile

Cross Country Healthcare, Inc provides healthcare staffing, recruiting, and workforce solutions in the United States. The company operates in three segments: Nurse and Allied Staffing, Physician Staffing, and Other Human Capital Management Services. The Nurse and Allied Staffing segment offers traditional staffing, including temporary and permanent placement of travel nurses and allied professionals, branch-based local nurses, and allied staffing; short-term staffing of registered nurses, licensed practical nurses, certified nurse assistants, practitioners, pharmacists, and other allied professionals on per diem and short-term assignments; and travel allied professionals on long-term contract assignments.

