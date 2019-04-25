Critical Survey: Alibaba Group (BABA) & QuoteMedia (QMCI)

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) and QuoteMedia (OTCMKTS:QMCI) are both retail/wholesale companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, earnings, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, valuation and dividends.

Analyst Recommendations

Get Alibaba Group alerts:

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for Alibaba Group and QuoteMedia, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Alibaba Group 0 0 25 1 3.04 QuoteMedia 0 0 0 0 N/A

Alibaba Group currently has a consensus price target of $212.16, indicating a potential upside of 14.27%. Given Alibaba Group’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Alibaba Group is more favorable than QuoteMedia.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

40.3% of Alibaba Group shares are held by institutional investors. 12.5% of Alibaba Group shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 47.1% of QuoteMedia shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Volatility and Risk

Alibaba Group has a beta of 2.3, indicating that its stock price is 130% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, QuoteMedia has a beta of 0.4, indicating that its stock price is 60% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Alibaba Group and QuoteMedia’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Alibaba Group $39.90 billion 11.92 $10.22 billion $4.03 46.07 QuoteMedia $11.13 million 1.22 $500,000.00 N/A N/A

Alibaba Group has higher revenue and earnings than QuoteMedia.

Profitability

This table compares Alibaba Group and QuoteMedia’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Alibaba Group 19.87% 12.44% 7.51% QuoteMedia 4.56% -23.06% 15.87%

Summary

Alibaba Group beats QuoteMedia on 10 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

Alibaba Group Company Profile

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates as an online and mobile commerce company in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Core Commerce, Cloud Computing, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others. It operates Taobao Marketplace, a mobile commerce destination; Tmall, a third-party platform for brands and retailers; Rural Taobao program that enables rural residents and businesses to sell agricultural products to urban consumers; 1688.com, an online wholesale marketplace; Alibaba.com, an online wholesale marketplace; AliExpress, a retail marketplace; Lazada, an e-commerce platform; and Lingshoutong, a digital sourcing platform. The company also provides pay-for-performance and display marketing services; and Taobao Ad Network and Exchange, a real-time bidding online marketing exchange in China; and digital payment and financial technology platform services. In addition, it offers cloud computing services, including elastic computing, database, storage, virtualization network, large scale computing, security, and management and application services, big data analytics, a machine learning platform, and Internet of Things and other service for enterprises; and payment and escrow services; and movies, TV drama series, online dramas, variety shows, news feeds, games, literature and music, and other areas through various content platforms, as well as develops and operates mobile browsers. Further, the company provides AutoNavi, a mobile digital map, navigation, and real-time traffic information; DingTalk, a proprietary enterprise communication and collaboration platform; and Tmall Genie, an AI-powered voice assistant, which helps consumers to shop, order local services, search for information, control smart appliances, and play interactive content. The company was founded in 1999 and is based in Hangzhou, the People's Republic of China.

QuoteMedia Company Profile

QuoteMedia, Inc. provides financial data, news feeds, market research information, and financial software solutions to online brokerages, clearing firms, banks, financial service companies, media portals, and public corporations worldwide. It collects, aggregates, and delivers delayed and real-time financial data content through the Internet. The company also offers market information and services, including streaming stock market data feeds, research and analysis information, content applications, portfolio management systems, software products, corporate investor relations provisioning, news services, wireless applications, and custom development. In addition, its data feed coverage includes equities, options, futures, commodities, currencies, mutual funds, and indices. Further, the company provides financial data delivery application products and components comprising quote modules, charts, market movers, news, watch lists, tickers, market summaries, option chains, SEC filings, investor relations solutions, component fundamentals, and others. Additionally, it offers Quotestream, a Web-delivered embedded application, which provides real-time, tick-by-tick, and streaming market quotes and research information; and Quotestream Mobile that allows users to access financial data, news, and charting in real time or delayed modes from various handheld devices. The company also provides Quotestream Professional, which offers market coverage, data, customizable screens, charting, technical analysis, news, and research data primarily to financial services professionals and their support personnel; Web Portfolio Manager that allows users to track their holdings, conduct research, and analyze performance for stocks, mutual funds, and indices listed on exchanges; and Quotestream Connect that delivers real time data feeds to individual users to power third party applications. QuoteMedia, Inc. was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Fountain Hills, Arizona.

Receive News & Ratings for Alibaba Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alibaba Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.