Creative Planning Decreases Holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (VBR)

Creative Planning reduced its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR) by 1.5% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 138,928 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,114 shares during the period. Creative Planning’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF were worth $17,884,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. First Manhattan Co. boosted its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 9,687 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,247,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Element Pointe Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $339,000. Jentner Corp lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 16.7% during the 4th quarter. Jentner Corp now owns 3,171 shares of the company’s stock valued at $362,000 after acquiring an additional 453 shares during the last quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC now owns 124,332 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,005,000 after acquiring an additional 1,511 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bangor Savings Bank lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 11.1% during the 4th quarter. Bangor Savings Bank now owns 12,339 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,407,000 after acquiring an additional 1,237 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VBR opened at $133.65 on Thursday. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a one year low of $107.57 and a one year high of $143.52.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 29th were issued a $0.5895 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 28th. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.76%.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Profile

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

