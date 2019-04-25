Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV Acquires 387 Shares of Baidu Inc (BIDU)

Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in shares of Baidu Inc (NASDAQ:BIDU) by 4,837.5% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 395 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 387 shares during the period. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV’s holdings in Baidu were worth $65,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BIDU. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Baidu in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $526,416,000. Federated Investors Inc. PA raised its position in shares of Baidu by 280,999.1% in the third quarter. Federated Investors Inc. PA now owns 1,250,891 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $286,054,000 after purchasing an additional 1,250,446 shares during the period. Harris Associates L P raised its position in shares of Baidu by 49.6% in the fourth quarter. Harris Associates L P now owns 3,155,245 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $500,422,000 after purchasing an additional 1,046,123 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Baidu by 7,598.5% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 916,194 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $209,516,000 after purchasing an additional 904,293 shares during the period. Finally, Investec Asset Management LTD raised its position in shares of Baidu by 23.4% in the fourth quarter. Investec Asset Management LTD now owns 2,551,426 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $404,656,000 after purchasing an additional 484,147 shares during the period. 62.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

BIDU has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Baidu from $262.00 to $205.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 22nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Baidu from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. KeyCorp set a $236.00 price target on shares of Baidu and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 23rd. BidaskClub raised shares of Baidu from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Baidu from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $188.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, January 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $245.56.

Shares of BIDU stock opened at $169.30 on Thursday. Baidu Inc has a 1 year low of $153.78 and a 1 year high of $284.22. The firm has a market cap of $60.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.71, a P/E/G ratio of 3.96 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 2.73 and a current ratio of 2.73.

Baidu Company Profile

Baidu, Inc provides Internet search services in China and internationally. It operates through two segments, Baidu Core and iQIYI. The Baidu Core segment offers products for uses, including Baidu App to access search, feed, and other services using mobile devices; Baidu Search to access its search and other services through its other properties and Union partners; Baidu Feed that provides users with personalized timeline based on their demographics and interests; Haokan, a short video app; and Quanmin, a flash video app for users to create and share short videos.

