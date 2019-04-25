Cortland Bancorp Inc (CLDB) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.11

Cortland Bancorp Inc (OTCMKTS:CLDB) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, April 25th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 13th will be given a dividend of 0.11 per share by the financial services provider on Monday, June 3rd. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.94%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 10th.

Shares of OTCMKTS:CLDB traded up $0.07 on Thursday, hitting $22.65. The company had a trading volume of 6 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,178. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. Cortland Bancorp has a 52-week low of $19.10 and a 52-week high of $28.68. The company has a market capitalization of $98.22 million, a P/E ratio of 9.93 and a beta of 0.13.

Cortland Bancorp (OTCMKTS:CLDB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Cortland Bancorp had a return on equity of 14.41% and a net margin of 26.40%. The business had revenue of $7.21 million for the quarter.

Cortland Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for The Cortland Savings and Banking Company that provides commercial and retail banking services in Northeastern Ohio and Western Pennsylvania. Its deposit products include demand deposits, savings, money market, time deposit, and checking accounts.

