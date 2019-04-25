Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. Purchases New Position in KKR & Co Inc (KKR)

Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of KKR & Co Inc (NYSE:KKR) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 162,900 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $3,827,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. ValueAct Holdings L.P. boosted its stake in KKR & Co Inc by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. ValueAct Holdings L.P. now owns 50,700,000 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $995,241,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000,000 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc bought a new position in KKR & Co Inc in the 3rd quarter worth about $1,027,380,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in KKR & Co Inc by 6.9% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 17,520,941 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $343,935,000 after purchasing an additional 1,124,564 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its stake in KKR & Co Inc by 14.9% in the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 7,846,835 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $154,033,000 after purchasing an additional 1,015,539 shares during the period. Finally, Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in KKR & Co Inc by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 7,631,574 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $149,808,000 after purchasing an additional 335,357 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 73.02% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on KKR shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded KKR & Co Inc from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 28th. Goldman Sachs Group downgraded KKR & Co Inc from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 4th. Morgan Stanley set a $22.00 target price on KKR & Co Inc and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 4th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded KKR & Co Inc from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. KKR & Co Inc currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.03.

Shares of KKR opened at $23.83 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $12.85 billion, a PE ratio of 11.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. KKR & Co Inc has a 12-month low of $18.30 and a 12-month high of $28.73.

KKR & Co Inc (NYSE:KKR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 1st. The asset manager reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $541.58 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $489.48 million. KKR & Co Inc had a return on equity of 6.86% and a net margin of 48.08%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.45 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that KKR & Co Inc will post 1.7 earnings per share for the current year.

KKR & Co Inc Profile

KKR & Co L.P. is a private equity and real estate investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. It specializes in acquisitions, leveraged buyouts, management buyouts, credit special situations, growth equity, mature, mezzanine, distressed, turnaround, lower middle market and middle market investments.

