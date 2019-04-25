Consolidated Water (CWCO) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Consolidated Water (NASDAQ:CWCO) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Consolidated Water is utilizing the most advanced technology to convert seawater to potable water. Apart from expanding organically, the company is also working to broaden its operation through strategic acquisition. To further expand its drinking water and wastewater services, the company is working relentlessly to expand its existing operations in the Cayman Islands, and the Bahamas. However, in past six months, Consolidated Water's shares have underperformed its industry. The company is exposed to negative foreign exchange fluctuation could adversely impact performance. Fluctuation in weather conditions and risks of contamination of its processed water are other headwinds.”

Separately, ValuEngine raised shares of Consolidated Water from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 4th.

Consolidated Water stock traded up $0.07 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $12.94. The company had a trading volume of 400 shares, compared to its average volume of 35,535. The firm has a market capitalization of $193.48 million, a PE ratio of 19.03, a P/E/G ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.81. Consolidated Water has a 12-month low of $10.76 and a 12-month high of $15.00.

In other Consolidated Water news, Director Wilmer F. Pergande sold 2,383 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.78, for a total value of $30,454.74. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 27,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $352,472.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Clarence B. Flowers sold 6,603 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.50, for a total transaction of $89,140.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 21,873 shares in the company, valued at $295,285.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 17,237 shares of company stock worth $223,560 over the last ninety days. 2.53% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CWCO. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Consolidated Water by 8.4% in the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,147,381 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $13,379,000 after purchasing an additional 89,192 shares in the last quarter. Icon Advisers Inc. Co. lifted its stake in Consolidated Water by 45.4% in the 4th quarter. Icon Advisers Inc. Co. now owns 115,700 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,349,000 after purchasing an additional 36,100 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Consolidated Water by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 836,911 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $9,758,000 after purchasing an additional 30,836 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in Consolidated Water in the 4th quarter worth approximately $358,000. Finally, Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan purchased a new position in Consolidated Water in the 4th quarter worth approximately $342,000. 53.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Consolidated Water Company Profile

Consolidated Water Co Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops and operates seawater desalination plants and water distribution systems primarily in the Cayman Islands, the Bahamas, Indonesia, and the United States. The company operates through four segments: Retail, Bulk, Services, and Manufacturing.

